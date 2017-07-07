$3.25 + $0.75

Achieving your financial goals is .

First, Mylo automatically rounds up every purchase you make and invests the spare change. Then, once plugged in, let the magic happen.

Betakit Les Affaires The Globe and Mail Le Devoir Techvibes
Link your cards.

We support debit and credit cards from any major bank in Canada.

Spend as usual.

If you spend $3.25 at Starbucks, we round up your purchase to $4.00 and put aside $0.75 in your Mylo account.

Automagically invest.

We invest the spare change so you can watch your money grow. No investment knowledge needed.

Don't worry - we've got you covered

Security by design

We've implemented the same security measures as all major Canadian banks. We use 256-bit encryption, secure SSL connections and bank-level security protocols so that your information is never at risk. Your peace of mind is our priority.

Mylo is available on the App Store!

Achieving your financial goals shouldn't be complicated or expensive. Enjoy automated roundups, a fully managed investment account, and unlimited transfers for just $1/month. Unleash the magic of Mylo.

